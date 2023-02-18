New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday complimented the staff of Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving an elephant, which had suffered a severe electric shock, and said that such compassion among people is commendable.

In response to a tweet by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, the Prime Minister said, "Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable."

Also Read | Kerala High Court Orders KSRTC To Pay Adequate Compensation to Accident Victim Woman, Says 'Housewife a Nation Builder'.

Yadav in his tweet had said that the female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored

"So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride," he tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha: Mother of 11 Children Driven Out of Home by Husband for Undergoing Tubectomy in Keonjhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)