Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his one-day visit to Gujarat and departed for Delhi.

As per the Chief Minister's Office release, at the airport, the Prime Minister was given a warm farewell by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Union Minister and BJP State President C.R. Patil, Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Additional Chief Secretary of GAD Sunayana Tomar, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, and Chief Protocol Officer Jvalant Trivedi, along with other senior officials, were also present to see him off.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) being established at Lothal in Gujarat, and it is set to become the world's largest maritime museum.

NHMC is being developed at a cost of around Rs 4,500 crore to celebrate and preserve the country's ancient maritime traditions and serve as a centre for tourism, research, education and skill development.

"Reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal. Once completed, it will be the world's largest maritime museum. It will showcase India's ancient maritime traditions while serving as a hub for tourism, research, education and skill development," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during his visit to Gujarat, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC).

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar.

As part of the maritime sector initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock. (ANI)

