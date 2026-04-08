An Indore taxi driver, identified as Abhishek Patil, died by suicide late Tuesday night, leaving behind a video message and a note alleging police brutality and systemic corruption. The incident has sparked local outrage and led to the immediate suspension of a police officer.

The situation originated from a road accident in the Banganga area where Patil’s taxi collided with another vehicle. According to the reports, following the collision, Patil was taken to the Banganga police station. In a video recorded shortly before his death, he alleged that Constable Manohar Pal and other officers physically assaulted him and demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 to settle the matter and release his vehicle. He stated that the extreme financial demand and the humiliation he faced drove him to take his own life. West Bengal Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Her Boyfriend in North 24 Parganas District, Probe Underway.

Indore’s Commissioner of Police responded to the allegations by suspending Constable Manohar Pal pending a formal inquiry. Authorities have confirmed that a high-level investigation is underway to determine the extent of the police's involvement and whether additional personnel were complicit in the alleged extortion and custodial torture.

This case has intensified concerns regarding police accountability in Madhya Pradesh. Local taxi associations have staged protests, demanding a fair trial and financial compensation for Patil’s family. They argue that drivers are frequently vulnerable to harassment and extortion following minor traffic disputes. Haryana: Man Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Partner in Faridabad.

Man Ends Life, Accuses Police Assault in Last Recorded Video

Taxi driver Abhishek Patil's dying declaration. Abhishek’s taxi met with an accident with a car in Indore, MP. The car owner demanded ₹25,000. The matter was taken to the police station. There, the demands increased. The police officer demanded ₹50,000 to release the taxi.… pic.twitter.com/GCsZdJMu7l — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 8, 2026

While the police department has promised a transparent probe, the incident has highlighted the urgent need for reform in handling local grievances. Patil’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and forensic teams are currently verifying the digital evidence provided in his final message.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).