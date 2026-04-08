Barcelona host Atlético Madrid tonight at the Spotify Camp Nou for a high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (Photo X@FCBarcelona, @Atleti)

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Two of Spanish football’s most familiar foes, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, are set to clash tonight at the Spotify Camp Nou for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final. This highly anticipated fixture, kicking off in the early hours of Thursday for Indian viewers, marks the fourth time these sides have met this season. Fans across India can access the live action through official broadcasting channels on both television and digital streaming platforms. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent until the end of the 2026–27 season.

English Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Regional Languages: Fans can also catch the game with Hindi commentary on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, or in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Match Timing: The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST on Thursday, 9 April, with the kick-off following at 12:30 AM IST. Where to Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices, there are several official options: Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Access requires a premium subscription (Mobile, LIV Premium, or Yearly). JioTV: Active Jio SIM users can watch the live telecast for free by navigating to the Sony Sports channels within the JioTV mobile application. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match? . Match Fact Category Details Fixture FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 (Quarter-final) Date (India) Thursday, 9 April 2026 Kick-off Time 00:30 IST TV Channels Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) Live Stream SonyLIV (App & Website) Venue Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Referee István Kovács (Romania)



Hansi Flick remains without injured stars Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, and Andreas Christensen, placing the creative burden on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Atlético, aiming to halt a three-match losing run, face significant defensive concerns with goalkeeper Jan Oblak doubtful. In this tactical battle, the visitors will rely on Antoine Griezmann’s experience to counter Barcelona’s high-pressing attack as both sides eye a semi-final berth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).