New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Also Read | India's Defunct Surveillance Satellite RISAT-2 Hits Indian Ocean Near Jakarta, Says ISRO.

Eleven people, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh in early hours of Friday, police said.

In a tweet quoting Modi, his office said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured."

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 3 Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle Near Basti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)