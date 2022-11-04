Basti, Nov 4: Three persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck here, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Mishra, 25, Deepak Gaur alias Raja, 21, and Ranjit Kumar Kahar, 20.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said, "The accident occurred near a eatery under Hariaya police station area on Thursday night. The deceased were on their way to Ayodhya."

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the truck involved in the accident has been seized.

