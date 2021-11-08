New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for Srinagar joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network with a special mention for its craft and folk art.

He said it is fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar.

"Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the decision was ultimate recognition for artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir.

He extended congratulations to entire J-K team including Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu and Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Athar Aamir Khan.

"Srinagar included in @UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the crafts &folk art category. It is ultimate recognition for artisans & weavers of J&K. Congratulations to entire J&K team, @Junaid_Mattu Ji, @AtharAamirKhan & thanks to @EduMinOfIndia, @MinOfCultureGoI for all the support," he said.

Sinha said that Prime Minister had always given special priority to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Grateful to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for always giving special priority to J&K. Dossier of exceptionally rich art & craft legacy of Srinagar was meticulously prepared & submitted in June this year by @SMC_Srinagar with help of Kashmir INTACH," he said.

In a major recognition of the crafts and arts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar on Monday joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021, under the crafts and folk arts category. (ANI)

