New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas.

Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi expressed hope for further harmony and Joy.

Also Read | The #Russian Defence Ministry Has Disclosed Information of #US High-ranking Participants … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," PM Modi Tweeted.

Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said "The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas everyone!"

Also Read | Good Governance Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History of the Day That Raises Awareness Among Indians About Government's Accountability.

Meanwhile, a Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 27ft high, 60ft wide Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatoes at Gopalpur Beach in Odhisa on the occasion of Christmas.

In West Bengal, special Prayers were offered at the Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on the occasion of Christmas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)