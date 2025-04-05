New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Maritime Day, emphasised the strengthening of the maritime sector and ports in the country.

Taking to the social media platform X on Saturday, PM Modi highlighted India's rich maritime history and its importance in the country's development.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

PM Modi recalled the vital role of the maritime sector in nation-building and reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening this sector and the nation's ports to advance India.

"Today, on National Maritime Day, we recall India's rich maritime history and the role played by this sector in nation-building. We will continue to strengthen the maritime sector and our ports for India's progress," he said.

Also Read | JP Morgan Predicts US Recession by Year End Amid Tariffs Announced by Donald Trump; Jefferies Sees Limited Impact on Indian Exports.

In a video message accompanying the post, PM Modi said that in the past decade, the government has doubled the country's port capacity and developed over 1000 km of new roads for port connectivity.

"We have worked regularly to strengthen India's maritime ecosystem. In the last decade, we have doubled the port capacity of India and developed 1,000 km of new roads to improve port connectivity," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned initiatives like "Ports for Prosperity" and "Ports for Progress", which have contributed to changing the maritime landscape in the region and added that India is also modernising its coastal shipping infrastructure.

"Ports for Prosperity and ports for progress have been changing the maritime landscape of the region. India is also modernising its coastal shipping mode... History has witnessed that whenever India has had a strong maritime capability, the country as well as the world has benefitted," PM Modi added.

On April 5, 1919, for the first time, the Indian company Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited's ship namely S.S. Loyalty went from India to London to trade. In its memory, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrates April 5, every year as National Maritime Day.

National Maritime Day is dedicated to the pivotal role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and its strategic location in global trade. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)