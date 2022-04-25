New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the eminent literary figure of Odisha and Padma Shri awardee Binapani Mohanty, who passed away late on Sunday night.

Mohanty was 85. She breathed her last at her residence in Cuttack, Odisha.

The Prime Minister lauded her "monumental contributions" to Odia literature, especially fiction writing and said that her works have been translated in various languages and gained popularity.

"Pained by the passing away of noted writer Binapani Mohanty Ji. She made monumental contributions to Odia literature, especially fiction writing. Her works have been translated in various languages and attained great popularity. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Born in 1936 in Berhampur, Binapani Mohanty has more than 100 books to her credit. She was also a professor in Economics at the Sailabala Women's College.

Mohanty began her literary career as a poet and has composed nearly 200 poems.

In 2020, she was conferred with Padma Shri in Literature and Education category. She also received the prestigious 'Atibadi Jagannatha Das' award by Odisha Sahitya Akademi. Besides, she was also honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award and Sarala Samman from the Government of Odisha.

Mohanty's many short stories have been translated into Hindi, English, Kannada, Marathi among others. She herself also translated a large number of books from Bengali and English to Odia. her collection of short stories 'Pata Dei' won her Sahitya Akademi award.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJP national Vice President Baijayant Panda also expressed grief over the demise of the noted writer. (ANI)

