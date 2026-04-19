New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief at the death of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj, calling him a "prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual" who made a rich contribution to the world of media.

Balbir Punj was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual who made a rich contribution to the world of media, PM Modi said on X. His writings were widely read and reflected his strong passion towards national regeneration. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2045570142592176235?s=20

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"Balbir Punj Ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals. His Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory. He was in-charge of various states, including Gujarat. Fondly remember our interactions from those times. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Born on 2 October, 1949, Balbir Punj began his career as a journalist in 1971 with the newspaper The Motherland. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)