New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Zhenhua Data Leak: Govt of India Forms Special Committee to Study Case, Submit Report in 30 Days.

The Tirupati MP and YSRCP leader passed away on Wednesday.

Rao had been a three-term MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and former minister in the state cabinet. He was 63. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to Address Rajya Sabha on India-China Border Issue Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)