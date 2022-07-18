New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences after a Maharashtra Roadways bus travelling from Indore to Pune fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

"The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

The bus carrying 55 people was enroute from Indore to Pune when it fell off the bridge over Narmada river after the driver lost his balance. "Twelve people died and 15 people have been rescued," MP Minister Narottam Mishra said adding that the Maharashtra Roadways bus. Madhya Pradesh: 12 Passengers Killed as Maharashtra-Bound Bus Falls Into Narmada River in Dhar. Madhya Pradesh: 12 Passengers Killed as Maharashtra-Bound Bus Falls Into Narmada River in Dhar.

The Dhamnod Police and Khaltaka Police rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations with the help of divers. So far, two injured persons have been taken to the Dhamnod Government Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

More details awaited.

