New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the latter turned 80 on Tuesday.

Marking Big B's special day, PM Modi called him an actor who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations.

"A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan," Modi tweeted.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

As the megastar turned a year older on Tuesday, people across the globe have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday. Many fans queued up outside his Mumbai house to catch a glimpse of Bollywood's Shahenshah.

Like many other admirers, veteran actor Anupam Kher also extended his heartfelt greetings to Big B on his special day. Kher penned a heartwarming post for Amitabh on Instagram.

"Adarniya Amit ji. Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkamnaye. Prabhu apko lambi aur swasth ayu pradan kare. Aap mere lie na keval abhineta ke roop me prernatamak hai balki akhri rasta se uuncha tak aapke sath kaam krke jeevan ke alag alag pehlu ke bare me seekhne ko bhaut kuch mila. (Dear Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you) @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor," he wrote.

Amitabh and Kher have worked together in films like 'Akhree Rasta', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Paheli', and 'Mohabaatein' among others. The two are reuniting after several years for Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai' which is slated to be released on November 11 this year.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, the Agnipath actor came up with another new venture 'Goodbye', which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will also be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty. (ANI)

