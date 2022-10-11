Honor, the Chinese phone maker, will officially launch the X40 GT smartphone in China on October 13, 2022. The company teased the device on its Weibo account, revealing its launch date. According to the teaser, Honor X40 GT launch will take place at 7:30 pm (5:00 pm IST). The handset is now live for pre-booking on the Honor Mall website and major retail websites, including Tmall, Suning, Douyin and Jingdong. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Debuts in Malaysia.

Honor X40 GT smartphone will carry a similar to that of the Honor X40 phone. It will sport an iconic circular camera ring, black carbon-like colour with a green accent. It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the Honor X40 GT will come with an LCD and not OLED display with at least a 120Hz refresh rate. Honor X40 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The Honor X40 GT is said to be positioned above the Honor X40 smartphone, which debuted recently. Honor X40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary shooter. The device packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).