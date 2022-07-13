New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima and prayed for India to be taken to "newer heights" with the blessings of the Gurus.

"Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on the occasion and said that only a guru makes his disciple knowledgeable and characterful.

"Guru Shishya Parampara is an integral part of Indian culture. Only a guru irrigates the nectar of knowledge in the life of a disciple and makes him knowledgeable, characterful and capable. I bow to all the gurus who are contributing to nation-building and wish the countrymen a Happy Guru Purnima," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Extending wishes on Guru Purnima, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The Guru takes his disciple from the darkness of ignorance to the path of light of knowledge, shows the path of renunciation and penance. Many congratulations and best wishes on the holy festival of paying respect and gratitude to the gurus."

Guru Purnima, which falls in the month of Ashadha as per the Hindu calendar, is celebrated on a full moon day (Purnima in Hindi).

The festival, also known as 'Vyasa Purnima', is being celebrated on July 13 this year. Notably, the day marks the birth anniversary of 'Veda Vyasa' who is regarded as the author of the epic Mahabharata.

The people express gratitude to the teachers and gurus who play a part in shaping the lives of human beings. (ANI)

