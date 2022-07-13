Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G India launch date is set for tomorrow. Both models are listed on the Amazon India website, revealing their launch time, key features and availability via the e-commerce platform. Ahead of the launch, the prices of Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G have been leaked online by tipster PassionateGeekz. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series To Debut in India on July 14, 2022.

According to the tipster, Samsung Galaxy M13 will be priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB will retail at Rs 12,999. The Galaxy M13 5G will cost Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Both Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G are likely to go on sale on July 23, 2022, via Amazon.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M13 could come with a 6.6-inch display, an Exynos 850 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It might sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M13 5G will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh batterywith 15W charging facility. It could come equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the Galaxy M13 5G is likely to feature a 50MP dual rear camera module.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).