Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 1, 2024, and posted an endearing New Year message for the citizens, wishing everyone a "splendid 2024". "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all", the latter wrote. Meanwhile, in a separate post on X, PM Modi wished Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on his birthday. India Welcomes New Year 2024 With Celebrations and Prayers Across Faiths (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Wishes All on New Year 2024

Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

