New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Braj region on Monday as part of BJP’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and urged them to maximise their connect with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to progammes that have an impact at the grassroots, sources said.

The Prime Minister who chaired the meeting, called upon the MPs to plan programmes for upcoming festivals to increase their reach out among people and try to establish direct connect with people.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Hold Meeting With Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Leaders To Discuss Poll Preparedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held Cluster -1 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region at Maharashtra Sadan today. BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ,BL santosh ,Sunil bsnsal ,Tarun chug were present at the meeting.

PM chaired a meeting with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs at the Parliament Annexe building in the national capital to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Municipality Councillor Ramaraju Slaps Himself With Slipper for Failing To Fulfil Promises in His Ward (Watch Video).

Soon after the meeting, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "This alliance is serving the nation for the past 25 years...PM chaired this meeting as NDA has completed 25 years."

Moreover, today's Parliament meeting dignitaries are Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting will be hosted by Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Shantanu Thakur.

The meeting is likely to be held between July 31 and August 10 with NDA 48 MP from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha meeting at the Parliament annexe building in the national capital.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in his meeting with PM Narendra Modi and said that "Today while meeting with the PM, we discussed several projects related to the development of the infrastructure in the state."

Sources said, on August 2, PM Modi will chair a meeting with the MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Kashi and Awadh region. The dignitaries of the meeting will be Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and it will be hosted by Anupriya Patel and Mahendra Nath Pandey at around 6:30 pm at Maharashtra Sadan.

The PM will also chair meetings with the MPs from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Island, and Laskswadeep. The dignitaries of the meeting will be BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The host minister will be Prahlad Joshi and V Muralidharan Pandey.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leaders held a meeting in the national capital in which 10 groups of NDA MPs were formed to deliberate on programmes for the 2024 general election, party sources said.

The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy to the poll efforts of NDA constituents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold Cluster -1 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region on Monday at 6 PM at Maharashtra Sadan. BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the meeting, a source told ANI.

The Cluster -2 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are scheduled at 7 PM on Monday at the Parliament Annexe building. Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be present at the meeting.

"Ten groups of MPs have been formed. PM Modi is to chair the meetings of each group," a source told ANI. Meetings on the first day will have MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the source added.

The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA, with the ruling alliance seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle.

Sources said Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, along with BJP chief JP Nadda have been given the responsibility of coordinating with the NDA leaders.

Four leaders including Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tarun Chugh, and Rituraj, have been given the responsibility for the NDA programmes. Four more leaders including Prahlad Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and V. Muraleedharan are also associated with them. There will also be another team of ministers and MPs who will be assisting in these tasks.

Apart from the Parliament, programmes will also be held in different state bhavans in the national capital like that of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first time that the leaders of the alliance will have region-wise deliberations. The BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election along with allies, sources said.

The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and the party is putting up extra efforts to turn around its prospects in those constituencies.

With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18. The BJP-led NDA has 38 parties under its fold. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)