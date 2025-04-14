New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the occasion of traditional new years in different parts of the country.

He posted greetings on X on Bohag Bihu, which is celebrated in Assam, Puthandu, observed in Tamil Nadu, and Vishu, which is observed in Kerala.

Also Read | MP Board 10th Result 2025 at mpbse.nic.in Soon: Know How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results.

He also greeted people on Odia new year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)