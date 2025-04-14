Ujjain, April 14: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board Class 10th Result 2025 in the last week of April, though the official date is yet to be confirmed. Students can check their results on the board’s official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and application number.

This year, the MP Board Class 10 theory exams were conducted from February 27 to March 19, while practical exams were held between January 16 and 22. As per past trends, the MPBSE is likely to release results for both Class 10 and 12 simultaneously. In 2024, the MP Board Class 10 results were declared on April 24. UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2025 Date: UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results To Be Declared on This Date at ubse.uk.gov.in, Know Time and Steps To Check Scorecard.

Know How To Check MP Board 10th Result 2025

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the MP 10th or 12th Board Result 2025 link on the home page.

When the link opens, enter the registration and roll numbers and submit.

After submitting the details, the result will appear on the computer screen.

Download the scorecard after checking the marks.

To pass the MP Board Class 10th exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Those scoring below 33% in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment exams. What Is Scholarship Scam? Know Everything About New Scam As Fraudsters Target Students and Parents Amid Exam Result Season in India.

Last year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 10th exam, with 4,77,007 clearing it. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates on result announcements.

