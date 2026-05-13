India News | PM Modi Hails BJP's Haryana Civic Poll Win, Calls It Trust in 'double-engine' Government

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked voters in Haryana after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered a strong performance in the municipal elections, saying the mandate reflects public faith in the party's development agenda and the "double-engine government" model in the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to voters and credited BJP workers for the victory.

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"My deepest gratitude to my family members in the state for the spectacular victory of the BJP in the Haryana municipal elections! This victory has once again made it clear that the people have unwavering faith in the development and good governance policies being pursued by the BJP-NDA government. This victory is also a symbol of the trust that the people of Haryana have in the state's double-engine government. On this occasion, I wholeheartedly congratulate all those party workers who played a key role in this victory for the BJP," PM Modi wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2054531058113352132?s=20

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also welcomed the results and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his leadership.

https://x.com/NayabSainiBJP/status/2054544354883305909

In a post on X, CM Saini said the result reflects public trust in the BJP's governance and welfare policies.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Haryana have once again expressed their affection and trust in your illustrious leadership, service, good governance, and policies for the welfare of the poor. This historic victory of the BJP in the municipal elections is the result of your guidance and the tireless hard work of the party workers," Saini wrote.

He further added, "The people have given their full blessings to the development works of the double-engine government and its public welfare schemes. On behalf of the entire people of Haryana and the BJP family, heartfelt thanks and congratulations to you."

The BJP registered a strong showing across the state, securing a landslide victory in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation by winning 17 out of 22 wards, while the Congress managed to win only five. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)