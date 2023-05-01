New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said it was the country's real 'heroes' who have made this programme come alive.

Addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister mentioned about Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir who makes pencil slats.

Also Read | ‘Soviet Dior’ Slava Zaitsev Dies at 85.

PM Modi asked Ahmed about his work. He replied that ever since PM mentioned him in 'Mann ki Baat' programme, his work has increased a lot since and employment for others has also increased a lot in this work. He said over 200 people got were getting employment through the work.

PM Modi said, "I remember very well and on that day you told me that this is such a work which has no identity, there is no self-recognition, and you underwent a lot of distress and because of this you had to face a lot of difficulties. But now there is recognition and you are giving employment to more than 200 people."

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: Around 2,300 Indian Citizens Brought Back From War-Torn Sudan, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Manzoor Ahmed said the local farmers also got a lot of benefits from this.

"They used to sell a tree for Rs 2000, now the same tree's price has reached Rs 5,000 sir. Demand has increased a lot in this since then... and it has also gained its own identity. I have many orders for this, now I am going to expand further in one or two months and cover two to four villages, taking 200 to 250 boys and girls who can be adjusted in this and they can carry on with their livelihood," he added.

Prime Minister said Manzoor Ahmed has manifested the tremendous power of 'Vocal for Local' on the ground.

PM Modi further said there are so many talented people in the country who have reached the pinnacle of success through their hard work.

He mentioned about Venkat Murali Prasad of Visakhapatnam who did an Atmanirbhar Bharat Chart Share.

PM said Prasad had told how he would make maximum use of Indian products only.

"When Pramod ji of Bettiah set up a small unit to make LED bulbs or Santosh ji of Garhmukteshwar started making mats, 'Mann Ki Baat' became the medium to bring their products in front of everyone. We have discussed many examples from Make in India to Space Start-ups in 'Mann Ki Baat'," Prime MInister said.

PM Modi then spoke about Manipur's Vijayashanti Devi who makes clothes from lotus fibers. This unique eco-friendly idea of hers was discussed in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

During the programme, Vijayashanti Devi told PM Modi that she was working along with 30 women. She further said that the number of women will expand to 100 this year.

"I have got a market in the US also. They want to buy in bulk in large quantities, but I want to send to the US also," she said.

"So, when I say Vocal for Local and now Local for Global," replied PM.

Through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum.

For example, he said the very mission to re-establish our toys and our toy industry started with 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi said, "The beginning of raising awareness about Indian breed dogs, our native dogs, was also started with 'Mann Ki Baat' only. We had started another campaign that we will not bargain with the poor small-scale shopkeepers,... we will not haggle with them. Even when the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign started, 'Mann Ki Baat' played a big role in connecting the countrymen with this resolve. Every such example has become an agent of change in the society. Pradeep Sangwan ji too has taken up such a task to inspire the society. In 'Mann Ki Baat', we discussed Pradeep Sangwan ji's 'Healing Himalayas' campaign."

Pradeep Sangwan who was on the phone line said, "After being mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat', I was at the stage of almost giving up at that point of time and after that, a lot of change came in my life and then speeded up so fast which was beyond our comprehension. So I'm really thankful that you find out about people like us, who work in such a remote area, we are working sitting in the Himalayan region. We are working at this altitude. You found us there. You brought our work in front of the world. So it was a very emotional moment for me even then and even today that I am able to talk to the Principal Servant of our country. Nothing can be more fortunate for me than this."

Prime Minister said with efforts of people like Pradeep Sangwan, waste is also a wealth is now becoming realised by people, and the environment is also being protected now and the Himalayas which we are proud of, are being taken care of and conserved... the common man is also connecting.

PM Modi then spoke about Sunil Jaglan of Haryana who runs 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign to promote girls' education. He said, "Today, when we have reached the milestone of the 100th episode, I also wish that we once again go to all these Heroes to know about their journey. Today, we will also try to talk to some colleagues. Sunil Jaglan of Haryana is joining me. Sunil Jaglan ji has had such an impact on my mind because there used to be a lot of discussion on the gender ratio in Haryana and I also started the campaign of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. And meanwhile, when I came across Sunil ji's 'Selfie With Daughter' campaign, I felt very happy."

"I also learned from him and included it in 'Mann Ki Baat'. In no time 'Selfie With Daughter' turned into a Global Campaign. And the issue in this was neither selfie nor technology... importance was accorded to the daughter. The importance of a daughter in life also comes to the fore through this campaign. The result of many such efforts is that today the gender ratio has improved in Haryana," PM Modi said.

During the programme, Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with Sunil Jaglan.

Jaglan said the fourth battle of Panipat ('Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao') that PM Modi started from Haryana to bring smiles to daughters, is really important for all fathers who love their daughters.

Prime Minister enquired about the well-being of Jaglan's daughter.

Replying to PM Modi, he said, "Yes, my daughters are Nandani and Yachika, one is studying in class 7, one is studying in class 4 and they are big fans of yours. Actually, they and their classmates have written letters to you saying 'Thank you Prime Minister'."

PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on Sunday.The programme was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)