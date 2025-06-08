New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the transformative role played by women in the journey towards a developed India, underlining the government's focus on women-led development over the past 11 years.

The Prime Minister said that our mothers, sisters and daughters have seen times when they had to face difficulties at every step, but today they are not only participating actively in the resolution of a developed India, but are also setting examples in every field, from education to business.

PM Modi further added that the successes of Nari Shakti in the last 11 years are a matter of pride for all citizens.

The Prime Minister noted that the NDA government has redefined women-led development through a series of impactful initiatives. These include ensuring dignity through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, and empowerment at the grassroots level.

PM Modi cited Ujjwala Yojana as a milestone that brought smoke-free kitchens to several homes. He also highlighted how MUDRA loans have enabled lakhs of women to become entrepreneurs and pursue their dreams independently. The provision of houses in women's names under the PM Awas Yojana has also made a remarkable impact on their sense of security and empowerment.

The Prime Minister also recalled the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, which he described as a national movement to protect the girl child.

Prime Minister Modi affirmed that in all sectors- including science, education, sports, StartUps, and the armed forces-women are excelling and inspiring several people.

The Prime Minister shared these remarks through a series of posts on X and wrote, "Our mothers, sisters and daughters have seen the times when they had to face difficulties at every step. But today they are not only participating actively in the resolution of a developed India, but are also setting examples in every field from education to business. The successes of our Nari Shakti in the last 11 years are going to make the countrymen proud. #11YearsOfSashaktNari"

