Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the sacred 'Sengol,' pride of Tamil society, in front of an exuberant 30,000 people here on Wednesday, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

On this occasion, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,300 crores.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The Prime Minister also launched India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

He dedicated tourist facilities to 75 lighthouses across 10 States/UTs.

He also dedicated to the nation, rail projects for the doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. The Prime Minister dedicated four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is cruising towards becoming the third largest economy in the world. the developmental initiative launched under PM Modiji's guidance is pivotal to making our ports world-class, propelling our movement towards making Viksit Bharat during Amrit Kaal."

"With the maritime sector taking the lead in powering the economic growth of India, the initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi ji today, will further strengthen our ports, empower coastal communities, and generate huge employment avenues. This is a true realization of Modi Ki Guarantee, where every citizen is becoming an important part of the developmental effort towards making our country Atmanirbhar," he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that it was an honor to be present in this "pious" land of Tamil Nadu with its rich maritime heritage.

"With Modi ji's untiring effort and a decade of visionary leadership towards nation-building, our nation today has experienced exponential growth in all spheres of human endeavor, ensuring social justice, security, and economic opportunity for all. Since 2014, more than 45 projects have been initiated or implemented in 3 central government ports in Tamil Nadu, and more than Rs 16,000 crores has been invested," he said.

The Union Minister said that only two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of India that the government would take steps to make the VOC port in Tamil Nadu the first transshipment hub on the east coast of India.

"Today, true to his commitment to 'Modi ki Guarantee,' the initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi ji will transform the VOC port as the transshipment hub of the east coast of India. While it will bring economic efficiency and cost benefits, it is likely to act as a multiplier to our coastal economy and generate employment avenues. The launch of India's first indigenous Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Inland Waterway Vessel has reinforced PM Narendra Modiji's Make in India initiative. With the sankalp for a Viksit Bharat under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are ready to achieve even greater heights in infrastructure logistics in line with the Amrit Kaal," he said. (ANI)

