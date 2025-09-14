Golaghat (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated in Numaligarh, Golaghat, on Sunday, and inaugurated the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), marking a significant step towards promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), adding significant value to Assam's petrochemical sector. This is expected to create new opportunities for the people and contribute to the development of Assam.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam.

Earlier, PM Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the GNM School and the B.Sc. Nursing College in Assam's Darrang district. He also laid the foundation for the Guwahati Ring Road Project, aimed at enhancing urban mobility, decongesting traffic, and improving connectivity in and around the capital city.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra, expected to boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth in the region.

PM Modi launched blistering attacks on the Congress party, accusing it of "supporting" the Pakistani Army and "fostering" its agenda during Operation Sindoor.

Sharpening his attacks, Prime Minister Modi further accused Congress of not standing with the Indian armed forces, adding that the opposition party's agenda is solely focused on propagating lies coming from Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Assam's Darrang, the Prime Minister said, "For its politics, the Congress associates with such ideology which is against India. The same was seen during Operation Sindoor. When the Congress was in power, the entire country was bleeding from terrorism, and the Congress stood silently by. In every corner of Pakistan, the leaders of the terrorists were destroyed, but the Congress stood with the Pakistani army instead of the Indian army."

"Instead of standing with our army, the people of the Congress party promote the agenda of those who foster terrorists. The lies of Pakistan become the agenda of Congress. That is why you have to always be cautious of Congress," he added.

Asserting that Congress prioritises its "vote bank over national interests", Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition party of promoting agendas that benefit infiltrators and anti-nationals. He further alleged that Congress protects infiltrators and anti-national forces.

"Today, the Congress has become a great protector of the infiltrators and the anti-nationals. When Congress was in power, it used to promote infiltration, and today Congress wants the infiltrators to settle in India forever and determine India's future," Prime Minister Modi stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed Congress for "insulting" legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

"When the 'Namdaar' beats the 'Kamdaar' and if the 'Kamdaar' cries out in pain, they torture him even more, saying that you don't even have the right to cry. How can you cry being a 'Kamdaar' in front of the 'Namdaar'? The people of the country, music lovers, art lovers, people who are giving their lives for the soul of India, should ask the Congress why they insulted Bhupen Da? Respecting the cultural heritage of Assam, preserving it, and the rapid development of Assam have been the priorities of the double-engine government," he said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam. (ANI)

