New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the programme marking National Technology Day 2023 in the national capital. The programme also marked the commencement of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11-14.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the event. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technological advancement in the country, worth more than Rs 5800 crore. PM Modi To Inaugurate National Technology Day 2023 Programme Tomorrow With More Than Rs 5,800 Crore Worth Of Multiple Scientific Projects.

On National Technology Day, we salute the dedication and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology.

The projects for which the foundation stone was laid include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India), Hingoli; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Much-Awaited Whitefield to Krishnarajapuram Metro Line in Bengaluru (See Pics).

Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.

It is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. This year's theme is 'School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'.

