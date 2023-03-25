Bengaluru, March 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) metro line in Bengaluru, built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

After inaugurating the 13.71 km metro line having 12 stations, the Prime Minister took a ride with school kids, Bengaluru Metropolitan Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff and construction workers. India Will Achieve ‘Developed’ Tag by 2047 With Efforts of Every Single Individual, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates Much-Awaited Whitefield Metro Line:

PM @narendramodi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life. pic.twitter.com/RKdLSXMucw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2023

The stretch will provide much needed succour to people by reducing traffic congestion in the city. Prime Minister Modi chose to stand in the metro for interacting with students. The students, who got an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Modi, were thrilled.

He also spoke to women drivers of Metro and sat with BMRCL staff, construction workers during the journey. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others accompanied him in the metro journey. RuPay, UPI Technologies India's Identity in the World, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Modi will also address the BJP Maha Sangam public rally in Davanagere city in central Karnataka later in the day. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Shivamogga airport from Davanagere and fly back to New Delhi.

