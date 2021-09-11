New Delhi, September 11: Lauding the outstanding efforts of the farmers and their role in nation-building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar.

"Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation-building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being," PM Modi tweeted.

Nuakhai Juhar is celebrated in western Odisha and southern Chattisgarh. The festival is observed to welcome the new season of rice. Nuakhai is a combination of two words that signifies the eating of new rice, 'Nua' means rice and 'khai' denotes eat.

