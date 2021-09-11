Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) The Army and the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC) jointly restarted the traditional medicinal hydrotherapy in the immediate vicinity of the hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok sector, a defence spokesman said.

The activity being resumed by the Fire and Fury Corps in coordination with the LAHDC and the civil administration was suspended due to the pandemic, he said.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on September 11, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

The hot spring in Demchok has healing properties and offers great help in dealing with health issues related to migraine, backache, joint pain, gastric issues, skin diseases, blood pressure and ENT, he said.

Traditionally, the hot spring hydrotherapy is expected to be undertaken till October end.

Also Read | RPS Officer Hiralal Saini Arrested After Video Showing Him Engaging in Sexual Gestures With Woman Constable in Swimming Pool Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)