New Delhi, November 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which sell medicines at subsidised rates, from 10,000 to 25,000. Modi interacted with the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries via video conferencing. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the event, Prime Minister Modi launched a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. He also launched the 'Drone Didi Yojana'. PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Rs 1,261 Crore Scheme To Provide Drones to 15,000 Progressive Women Self-Help Groups for Two Years.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to achieve saturation of government schemes and ensure benefits reach citizens across the country. https://t.co/fqgyl5uXJJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2023

The scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women Self Help Groups during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)