Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Cast Their Votes in Record Numbers As Voting Begins

New Delhi, November 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Telangana on Thursday to cast their votes in record numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly. Voting began at 7 am at various polling booths across the state. Taking to X, PM Modi appealed to people to strengthen the 'festival of democracy' by casting their votes.
"I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said. Ahead of the polls, the state saw top national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and ruling BRS supremo K Chandrasekar Rao wooing voters. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Vote in Record Numbers, Encourages First-Time Voters To Exercise Their Franchise As Polling Begins.
PM Modi Urges People To Vote in Record Numbers
I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first time voters to exercise their franchise.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2023
Telangana is witnessing a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate wiMorning