Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Post scrapping of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has revolutionized the very concept of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Development projects are being undertaken on a war footing, the security grid has been strengthened, and corruption curbed through the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) mode.

All the brokers have been sidelined and the government is dealing directly with the people of J&K. After August 5, 2019--when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K's special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories--benefits of development projects are reaching the last person in the queue.

The paradigm shift in governance has revitalized the region. It has also demonstrated PM Modi's commitment of "Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas." By strengthening the Panchayati Raj system, the government has ensured that decision-making authority is delegated to the grassroots level. This move has decentralized governance, allowing for greater citizen participation in the development process.

People of J&K are actively involved in planning, implementing, and monitoring projects that directly impact their communities. This straight forward approach has not only enhanced the efficiency of governance but has also fostered a sense of ownership and responsibility among the local population.

Initiatives like 'Back to Village' have taken the administration to the doorsteps of the people. Top officers visiting the far-flung areas frequently have fostered a sense of inclusivity and bridged the gap between the people and policymakers. The direct interaction has allowed the administration to understand the specific challenges faced by the people, leading to tailored solutions and policies that resonate with the local population.

Officials reaching out to people has resulted in a better understanding of the needs and aspirations of the local population. The government has initiated dialogue and engagement programs to involve people in decision-making processes. They have been empowered to participate actively in the development of their region.

Ambitious development agenda

Post-August 5, 2019, the government has launched an ambitious development agenda in J&K. The region has witnessed a surge in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and power projects. Many projects that were in limbo for many years stand completed and have been dedicated to the people during the past 3-years.

The Centre allocating substantial funds for new development projects in J&K has ensured their timely execution. The focus on building "Naya J&K" demonstrates the government's determination to bridge the development gap that existed in the Himalayan region for years.

The transformation brought by the PM Modi-led regime in 3 years has proven beyond doubt that the politicians, who ruled Jammu and Kashmir for 70 years, couldn't exhibit the political will and determination to address the basic needs and concerns of the common people. Their only aim was to remain in power and enjoy privileges.

Sincere and dedicated efforts put in by the present government have changed the ground situation in strife-torn Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for three decades.

Focus on economic empowerment

PM Modi-led dispensation has strongly emphasised economic empowerment and job creation in J&K. Initiatives such as "Skill India" and "Make in India" have been extended to the region, offering opportunities for skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment generation.

The government has actively encouraged the private sector to invest in J&K, establishing industries, businesses, and startups. These efforts have not only provided livelihood opportunities but have also diversified the region's economy, reducing dependence on traditional sectors and government jobs.

DBT plays crucial role

For many years corruption within the system led to development efforts getting sabotaged in J&K, hindering progress and impeding the efficient delivery of public services. The PM Modi-led regime has taken stringent measures to combat corruption and promote transparency in governance.

Introduction of the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) mode has played a crucial role in reaching to the people directly. By directly transferring funds and benefits to the intended beneficiaries, the government has sent a clear message to a common man that he is the top most priority. This approach has not only streamlined the delivery of services but has also instilled trust in the governance system.

By eliminating middlemen and brokers the government has ensured that the benefits of development projects reach the intended recipients without leakages or pilferage.

The DBT mode has enhanced transparency, minimized corruption, and empowered the people of J&K by providing them direct access to their entitlements. This paradigm shift in the delivery of public services has brought about greater efficiency and accountability.

Security grid strengthened

Besides putting J&K on the path of development, PM Modi-led dispensation has strengthened the security apparatus in the region to combat terrorism and maintain law and order.

Stringent measures have been taken to neutralize terrorist networks and prevent their resurgence. The government's efforts have resulted in a significant decline in terrorism-related incidents, instilling a sense of security and stability in the region.

Supporters and sympathizers of terrorists have been identified and nailed. The terror eco-system has been dismantled. Shutdowns and stone-pelting incidents have become history.

Steps taken by the government have created a conducive environment for development projects to flourish, encouraging investment, tourism, and economic growth.

J&K figures among best-governed regions

As of date J&K figures among the best-governed regions in the country and has set an example with common people becoming equal stakeholders in peace and development. After 2019 people of J&K have been breathing freely in a terror-free environment. Shops and business establishments, schools and colleges, which used to remain closed for months together due to the shutdowns enforced by Pakistani agents in Kashmir, have been functioning without any disruptions for the past 3-years.

Unwavering commitment of the government towards development, enhanced security measures, direct engagement with the people, and initiatives to combat corruption have brought about positive change.

'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' is moving forward on the path of transformative initiatives introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is on way to emerge as one of the most developed places in the country. It's for the first time since 1947 people of J&K have come to know what good governance and democracy mean.

They are reaping the benefits of the courage, dedication and sincerity shown by the incumbent government and are actively participating in the programs and schemes aimed at empowering the common people. (ANI)

