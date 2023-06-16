Kupwara, June 16: Five foreign terrorists have been killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday. Meanwhile, a search operation is still underway in the area.

"Five foreign terrorists killed in the encounter, search operation underway," said Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Video: Exchange Fire Between Terrorists, Security Forces in Anantnag, Combat Underway.

"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted. On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Five Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Gunfight With Terrorists in Rajouri.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)