New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nagpur visit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambedkar revealed on Saturday that whenever RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and PM Modi meet each other, they discuss how the work done by the RSS can be improved upon and how to put their efforts in making the country better.

"It is natural that they (Mohan Bhagwat and PM Modi) talk about the issues in the country, and they discuss them. As a Swayamsevak, the message of the organisation is that we keep making ourselves better, and put our efforts in making the country better," RSS leader Sunil Ambedkar said.

"So they talk about that, how they can push the work done by the organisation and how we can improve that too. Otherwise only those two can say what they talk about," he added.

The RSS leader made these comments during the TV9 summit 'What India Thinks Today' held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Saturday.

PM Modi is set to visit Nagpur, Maharashtra on March 30, where he will visit Smruti Mandir of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Deekshaboomi, Madhav Netralaya, and Solar Industrial Explosives.

The RSS leader also denounced the violence which took place in Nagpur on March 17, following demands of removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, adding that he does not agree with people who praise "invaders" who came into the country.

"Whatever violence which takes place, I have said this before too, that any violence is not good for the country and we should reject this violence. But if there is someone who does this deliberately then I believe the law should take strict action against them," Sunil Ambedkar said.

"In the pages of history, there are some people we look as heroes, like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap. But some people believe their influence and contribution is less than others, who came here to invade and do violence, and to destroy the identity of the land, so we can't praise them right?" he added.

He said that the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb was about the identity and pride of India, and people voiced their objections on people praising "invaders" who came into the country historically, likening it to how Ram Janmabhoomi's issue was raised.

The RSS leader said, "The controversy is going on because some people are still looking to praise them. If we take the Ram Janmabhoomi's issue, then the issue came up because of that only. There are a lot of temples anyway, but the issue was brought up because the identity and pride of India cannot be played with. If there are some people who praise invaders, then it is not correct. If anyone praises such people, then I believe people will raise their voices against it." (ANI)

