Noida, March 29: A 45-year-old Noida businessman, Daljit Singh, was allegedly scammed out of IMR 6.52 crore by a woman he met on a dating app. The woman, who introduced herself as Anita from Hyderabad, gained his trust over months of conversations before convincing him to invest in stock trading through specific websites.

Singh, a director at a Delhi-based firm and a divorcee, joined the dating app hoping to find companionship. He matched with Anita in December 2024, and their interactions soon turned into a close friendship. She introduced him to online trading, promising high returns. Singh made an initial investment of INR 3.2 lakh and saw a quick profit of INR 24,000, which he successfully withdrew. Encouraged by this, he invested INR 4.5 crore of his savings and later took a INR 2 crore loan to invest further. Share Market Investment Scam in Thane: Man Downloads Fake Trading App Mentioned in Facebook Ad, Duped of INR 47 Lakh.

Between December 2024 and March 2025, Singh transferred INR 6.52 crore across 35 transactions to 25 different bank accounts. However, when he attempted to withdraw funds again, he was asked to pay 30% of his total investment as a processing fee. Upon refusing, his communication with Anita was abruptly cut off, and two of the trading websites were no longer accessible. Investment Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Defrauded of INR 2 Crore in ‘High Return’ Stock Trading Scheme .

Realizing he had been duped, Singh filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Noida Sector-36. During investigations, police discovered that Anita’s dating app profile was fake. Authorities are now tracking the bank accounts involved in the scam.

