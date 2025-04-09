New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of folk artist and Padma Shri awardee Ramsahay Pandey, remembering his invaluable contribution to Indian folk art and culture.

Pandey died in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district early on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Case: Hyderabad Police Nab Uttar Pradesh Man Involved in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk artist Padmashree Ramsahay Pandey ji. With his amazing art, dedication and hard work, he brought international fame to Bundelkhand's folk dance Rai. His demise is an irreparable loss for the art world of the country. May God give strength to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Ramsahay Pandey, who was honoured in 2022 with the Padma Shri in recognition of his dedication to preserving and promoting the traditional Rai dance of the Bundelkhand region, was a respected figure in India's cultural landscape. (ANI)

Also Read | CMRL Payoff Case: 'You Want My Blood, but Will Not Get It Easily', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Queries on Daughter Veena Vijayan's Troubles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)