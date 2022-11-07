New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 553rd birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak at the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson of National Commission for Minorities, on Monday.

PM Modi offered prayers to Guru Nanak Dev and also addressed the gathering on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birthday.

In his speech, The Prime Minister said, "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji."

"Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "India earned the esteemed stature of Vishwaguru with the sagely wisdom of preceptors and masters like Guru Nanak Dev ji. He showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. The pantheon of his Shabads and Sakhis is the timeless spiritual heritage of entire humanity. May Guru Nanak Dev's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind, compassionate and peaceful world." (ANI)

