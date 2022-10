New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) TMC leader Derek O'Brien described the "Rozgar Mela" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as a publicity stunt and accused the government of having failed to deliver on its promises of providing employment.

"Jumla Raja Prime Minister Modi had promised 16 crore jobs to the youth and failed to deliver. Data given by the Modi government inside Parliament shows that 22 crore people applied for government jobs since 2014, and only seven lakh got jobs," O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in Rajya Sabha, said in a statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed by Tiger in Chandrapur; Second Death in Three Days.

Modi launched the "Rozgar Mela" on Saturday to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

As part of the recruitment drive, more than 50 Union ministers handed over appointment letters to thousands of youngsters at different locations across the country.

Also Read | Namaz In Train: Railway Police Launch Investigation After Video of Namaz Inside Train Coach in Kushinagar Goes Viral on Social Media.

The TMC MP said, "While there has been a 45 per cent decrease in employment in the country, the figure for employment in West Bengal has risen by 40 per cent. Young people want jobs and Modi has failed badly. All he continues to do to cover up his failures is organise these publicity stunts."

The TMC is in power in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)