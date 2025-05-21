New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi remembered the former PM and wrote, "On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid an emotional tribute to his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi, vowing to fulfil his father's dreams.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Papa, your memories guide me at every step. My resolution is to make your unfulfilled dreams come true - and I will definitely fulfill them."

Earlier in the day, he along with Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi -former PM's memorial site.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the former PM "a great son of India" and highlighted the key decisions taken under his leadership such as lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution.

"Rajiv Gandhi -- a great son of India, inspired hope among millions of Indians. His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century. These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation program, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning," Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

