New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary and said that he was widely respected across the political spectrum.

"Tributes to former PM Shri Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. He made a rich contribution to our nation and was widely respected across the political spectrum. He served society with utmost dedication and worked to remove poverty," PM Modi tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927. He served as India's eighth prime minister between November 1990 and June 1991.

He led a government of a faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress.

A statue of the former Prime Minister was unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in November last year in the Ballia district. (ANI)

