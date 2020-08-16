New Delhi, August 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress," the PM said in his message.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

It was during his tenure that India had carried out Pokhran tests on May 11 and May 13 in 1998.

Among his several portfolios, Vajpayee had also served as External Affairs Minister during PM Morarji Desai's tenure during 1977 and 1979.

