New Delhi, August 16: India observes second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. One of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atal Bihari Vajpayee, breathed his last on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. An orator par excellence, Vajpayee was known for his speeches inside and outside the Indian Parliament. From electoral victory to Pakistan and secularism, Vajpayee shared his views on a range of issues. Scroll down to read memorable quotes by the former Prime Minister. Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here Are Interesting Facts About Indian Former PM, Statesman And Noted Poet.

Vajpayee was born to Krishna Devi and Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in a Brahmin family on December 24, 1924, in Gwalior. Also a noted poet, Vajpayee participated in the Indian freedom struggle. He was first arrested in 1942 during "Quit India Movement". He became Prime Minister for the first time in 1996, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in 1996 general elections. He failed to prove majority in the Parliament and had to resign after 13 days. Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Five Poems From Poet-Politician That Proves the Former Prime Minister's Might With Words.

In 1998 Vajpayee became the prime minister for his second term. This time the BJP lead government lasted for 13 months. In the general election held in 1999, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured 303 seats paving the way for Vajpayee to become prime minister for the third time.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: We have ended hunger, but now we have to end famine.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: You can change friends but not neighbours.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against a nuclear adventure by an adversary.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Our Aim is as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, victory will be ours.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: If India is not secular, then India is not India at all.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.

Vajpayee was the first person to deliver a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi in 1977. It was under his prime ministership, India conducted five underground nuclear tests in the Pokhran desert in Rajasthan in May 1998.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).