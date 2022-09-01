New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Puli Thevar, an 18th century Tamil warrior who fought against the British, on his birth anniversary.

His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people, the prime minister said.

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to the brave Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary. His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people. He was at the forefront of resisting imperialism. He always fought for the people."

