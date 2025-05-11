New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Sunday on the occasion of National Technology Day and reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to empowering future generations through science and research.

According to an official release, PM Modi also expressed pride and gratitude to the scientists and remembered the 1998 Pokhran tests.

"Best wishes on National Technology Day! This is a day to express pride and gratitude to our scientists and remember the 1998 Pokhran tests. They were a landmark event in our nation's growth trajectory, especially in our quest towards self-reliance," PM Modi posted on X.

"Powered by our people, India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology, be it space, AI, digital innovation, green technology and more. We reaffirm our commitment to empowering future generations through science and research. May technology uplift humanity, secure our nation and drive futuristic growth," said PM Modi's post.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that India is among the first-class countries in science and technology, adding that most of the development in the sector happened during the last 10-11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"This is the 27th National Technology Day. It started in 1998. This was the idea of the then-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To commemorate the successful Pokhran tests, this was started," Minister Singh told ANI.

"On the silver jubilee of the National Technology Day in 2023, the chief guest was PM Modi. All developments regarding science and technology have been done only in the last 10-11 years. I think the biggest evidence of that is in the past 3-4 days, where all scientific equipment that was brought into use was mostly indigenous," he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the contributions of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians on National Technology Day.

In a post on X, Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On National Technology Day, India salutes the scientists, engineers and technicians who contribute by developing new technologies for bringing positive change in our lives."

The Defence Minister also recalled India's Nuclear test in Pokhran in 1998.

"We proudly recall the exceptional efforts of our scientists that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. It was a defining moment in India's history," Rajnath Singh said.

The Congress party also extend wishes on the occasion, remembering India's remarkable journey of technological development.

"On National Technology Day, we celebrate India's remarkable journey of technological advancement. From breakthroughs in science, space, IT, and healthcare to empowering citizens, technology continues to shape India's growth and aspirations for a brighter future," the party posted on X. (ANI)

