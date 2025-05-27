Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Monday evening to begin his two-day visit. The PM was warmly welcomed at Ahmedabad Airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Union Ministers Manohar Lal and C.R. Patil also extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad City Mayor Pratibha Jain, Chief Secretary to the Government of Gujarat Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) Kamal Dayani, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Major General Gaurav Bagga, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Chief Protocol Officer Jwalant Trivedi, and Ahmedabad District Collector Sujeet Kumar, along with several other senior officials and dignitaries, were present to welcome the Prime Minister.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad, drawing massive crowds in the heart of Gujarat's capital after addressing a public rally earlier in the day in Bhuj.

Standing atop a specially-decorated vehicle adorned with fresh flowers, Prime Minister Modi waved to a sea of enthusiastic supporters who had gathered along the route to greet him.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Patil. Supporters lined the streets waving tricolour flags and chanting slogans, turning the event into a vibrant spectacle.

Earlier in Bhuj, PM Modi addressed a large public rally and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore. These included major initiatives in power, renewable energy, ports, and infrastructure sectors.

"Bhuj's growth story is remarkable. The projects launched today will accelerate progress in power, renewable energy, ports and other infrastructure," he said in a post on X.

Power sector projects include transmission projects to evacuate renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and the ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi. It also covers the Kandla port development and multiple road, water and solar projects by the Gujarat government.

At the rally, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, is a "mission to protect humanity and end terrorism" and asserted that whoever tries to bleed Indian will be replied in the same language.

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor and said, India's retaliation in the wake of Pakistani aggression was so strong "that their airbases are still in ICU."PM Modi said it was the valour and bravery of India's Armed Forces that Pakistan waved the white flag. He said India has a zero tolerance policy against terrorism. (ANI)

