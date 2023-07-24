New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament and it is the responsibility of Central government to maintain peace in the country.

Chadha told ANI ahead of the sitting of Parliament on Monday that they will protest over their demand for a discussion on Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister.

"The country demands that the government and PM Modi should speak on the issue of Manipur. It is the responsibility of the Central government to restore peace in the country. Today we are going to protest against this issue in the Parliament. The Chairman should allow us to discuss on the Manipur issue," he said.

MPs in both Houses of Parliament have given notices for adjournment motion on the Manipur violence.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, and Manish Tewari said that the other business of the Lok Sabha should be suspended and the House should have a discussion regarding "ongoing ethnic clashes".

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh, and Chaddha have given suspension of business notice over Manipur situation.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and the first two days have been washed out over opposition demand over Manipur situation. (ANI)

