Mumbai, July 24: In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a student ended up hanging himself while imitating YouTube videos in Siricilla. The 11-year-old boy died after he reportedly hanged himself while watching and imitating videos on YouTube videos. The unfortunate incident took place in Telangana's Siricilla. The deceased has been identified as Uday, a class 6 student.

According to a report in India Today, Uday has a habit of watching funny scenes and videos on YouTube. Police officials said that on Saturday night, the deceased was engaged in his mobile phone before he went to his room and reportedly locked it. An officer said that Uday's parents called him, however, he did not answer their calls. Following this, they broke the door to find their son hanging from a nail on the wall of his room with a cloth. Heart Attack Kills College Student in Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Running in Blood Donation Awareness Marathon in Madurai, Dies.

Uday's parents immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Mandal Centre, however, doctors declared him brought dead. After learning about the incident, the police arrived at the hospital and shifted the body to Sircilla Area Hospital for post-mortem. They also registered a case in connection with the matter and began a probe.

In a similar incident of suicide that took place earlier this month, an MBBS second-year student allegedly died by suicide at his house in Hyderabad. The 21-year-old student was reportedly said to be under depression. Police officials said that the student was undergoing treatment for depression for the past few years, however, he had "stopped" taking medicines for the last two months. Hyderabad Horror: MBBS Student Slashes His Penis and Dies by Suicide, Video Surfaces.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on July 10 said that student suicides are a matter of concern. She said that educational institutions should make it their priority to protect and support their students against stress, humiliation or neglect in their campuses.

