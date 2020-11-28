New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and after discussing the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

"Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Voting For First Phase of District Development Council Polls Begins in 43 Constituencies; 296 Candidates in Fray.

Modi expressed condolence on the loss of lives and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund," the PMO added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Thursday had visited several cyclone-hit areas of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and assured relief funds after assessing total damage caused by the cyclone Nivar. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Voting For First Phase of District Development Council Elections Underway: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)