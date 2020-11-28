Farmers were allowed to enter Delhi on Friday to protest against the three central agricultural laws. After the permission was granted thousands of farmers entered Delhi from borders of Haryana. They are now staging a protest at Nirankari ground in Burari. The agitating farmers, many of them from Punjab, reached the national capital after braving tear-gas shells, water cannons and police barricades at several places in Haryana on Thursday.

EpiVacCorona, a potential vaccine against coronavirus or COVID-19 developed by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, creates immunity one month after the inoculation, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the centre's zoonotic diseases and flu department, said on Friday. It is the second COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia.

The voting for the second phase of Panchayat elections took place in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Friday. The polling for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections began at 7:30 am. A total of 1,137 seats in 59 Panchayat Samiti in which elections were conducted.

In some sports new, Australia outscored India in the first One Day International played at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday by 66 runs. With this win, Aussies has taken 1-0 lead in three match ODI series.

The major development that is going to take place today is:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the COVID-19 vaccine development in the country on Saturday. PM Modi will embark on a visit to three cities to personally review the vaccine manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Stay updated with LatestLY for major happenings across the globe.